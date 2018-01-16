UAE To File International Complaint Over Qatar Flight Interception'

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Qatari fighter jets had "intercepted" two passenger flights headed for Bahrain, drawing a swift denial from Gulf rival Qatar.

World | | Updated: January 16, 2018 14:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UAE To File International Complaint Over Qatar Flight Interception'

The UAE will file complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:  The UAE will lodge a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization after Qatari jets came within little more than three kilometres of Emirati passenger flights, its civil aviation chief said on Tuesday.

"Today we will file our complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization about the two serious incidents, along with the evidence that we've gathered, and ask for the intervention of the council to stop Qatar from repeating the act," Saif al-Suwaidi, head of the general civil aviation authority, told AFP.

Comments
Close [X]
The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Qatari fighter jets had "intercepted" two passenger flights headed for Bahrain, drawing a swift denial from Gulf rival Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Qatar jetQatar jet interception

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................