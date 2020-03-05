Twitter Joins Social Media Clampdown On Coronavirus-Related Ads

Twitter said it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak.

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate advertisements to its users.

Government entities seeking to spread public health information will be allowed to promote epidemic-related ads, Twitter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Facebook Inc said it will provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus.

Last month, Facebook said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cure or prevention around the coronavirus and those that create a sense of urgency.

