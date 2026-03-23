Trump's Ever-Shifting Positions On Iran War, In His Own Words

How long will the Iran war last, and what are the US goals? President Donald Trump has issued a dizzying number of conflicting answers to these questions since launching the conflict three weeks ago.

The stakes have risen as Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes across the Gulf after the United States and Israel started their attacks on February 28.

Here, in Trump's own words, are his shifting positions:

Duration Of The War

March 1: "Well, we intended four to five weeks." (To the New York Times)

March 9: "I think the war is very complete, pretty much.” (To CBS)

March 20: "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives." (Truth Social).

March 20: "I think we have won.... I don't want to do a ceasefire." (To reporters at the White House)

March 23: "If talks fail..., we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out." (To reporters in Florida)

Negotiate Or Not?

March 1: "They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them." (To The Atlantic)

March 3: "They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!'" (Truth Social)

March 21: "There's nobody to talk to. We have nobody to talk to. And you know what -- we like it that way." (To reporters at the White House)

March 23: "I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS." (Truth Social)

Hormuz: Need Allies Or Not?

March 14: "Many countries...will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe." (Truth Social)

March 16: "We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm." (To reporters at the White House)

March 17: "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" (Truth Social)

What Does Winning Mean?

Feb. 28: Trump announces war in a video message. Says goals are to eliminate Iran's ballistic missile capability, destroy their navy, ensure it never gets a nuclear weapon, and ensure Iranian proxy groups can no longer carry out attacks.

He also encourages a popular uprising: "Take over your government." (Video message, speaking to Iranians)

March 9: "We've already won in many ways." (Speaking to Congressional Republicans)

March 13: "When I feel it in my bones." (Response to Fox Radio on when the war will be over)

March 21: "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS." (Truth Social)

March 23: "I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS." (Truth Social)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)