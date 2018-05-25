Toronto Explosion Updates: 15 Injured In Blast At Bombay Bhel Restaurant

More than a dozen people were injured in explosion on Thursday in a restaurant in Mississauga, a suburb of the Canadian city of Toronto, media reported. Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet. The peel police have posted photos of the suspects on their twitter handle. Three people have been reported to be critically injured in the explosion.
The blast occurred just after 10:30 p.m., media reported. There was no word on the cause.The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.
Here are the updates on the explosion in Mississauga, Toronto:
There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108.- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2018
15 Injured In Explosion At Indian Eatery In Toronto, Cops Hunt For 2 Suspects
Fifteen people have been injured in an explosion that ripped through an Indian restaurant outside Toronto late on Thursday night. Three people, according to the police, have suffered "critical blast injuries" and were rushed to a Toronto trauma centre."
The two suspects, authorities say, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant and fled from the scene.
The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.
Video from the explosion scene showed numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles outside the Bombay Bhel restaurant.
Dozens of emergency crews rushed to the scene where paramedics said they had transported at least 15 patients of which three were "critical". The injuries have been described as "penetrating trauma injuries", according to Jeremy Cohn, a reporter on the scene
The photo of the two suspects in the Indian restaurant blast in Toronto, Canada:
Peel regional police tweeted that 2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre.
