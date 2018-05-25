About 15 People Injured In Explosion In Canada Say Media Reports Some 15 people were injured in the blast just after 10:30 p.m., CTV.com reported. There was no word on the cause.

"Reports of multiple injuries, no info on the extent," Police said in a Tweet.



Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.



The blast occurred just after 10:30 p.m., media reported. There was no word on the cause.



The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15. © Thomson Reuters 2018



