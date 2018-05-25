About 15 People Injured In Explosion In Canada Say Media Reports

Some 15 people were taken to the hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.
The blast occurred just after 10:30 p.m., media reported. There was no word on the cause.
CommentsThe blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)