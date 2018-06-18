Three Dead After Being Hit By Train In South London

The police were called to Loughborough Junction where three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

World | | Updated: June 18, 2018 16:01 IST
Three Dead After Being Hit By Train In South London

The police is still investigating the exact sequence of events that led to the deaths. (Representational)

London:  Three people have died after they were hit by a train in south London on Monday, with police treating the deaths as unexplained.

British Transport Police said they were called to Loughborough Junction, a station on a busy commuter trainline near Brixton, at 0630 GMT, where three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

