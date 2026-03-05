Rajasthan Judge's Wife Found Dead In Train Toilet, Rescuers Break Open Door

What was meant to be a routine journey home turned into a tragedy for Additional District Judge Rajkumar Chauhan after his wife was found dead inside a train washroom on Wednesday.

Usha Chauhan was travelling in the Kanchiguda-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (17606) alongside her husband. After she failed to come out of the washroom for an extended period, the Government Railway Police (GRP) eventually broke down the door at Jaora station, but she had already passed away.

According to reports, Judge Rajkumar Chauhan and his wife were returning from Jodhpur to Nimbahera. Although travelling together, they were seated in separate coaches. Shortly before the train was due to arrive in Nimbahera, Usha Chauhan called her husband to inform him that she was going to the washroom.

When the train reached Nimbahera station, the judge got off and waited on the platform for his wife. When she did not appear, he became concerned and immediately alerted the GRP.

The GRP team initially scanned CCTV footage at Nimbahera station, which confirmed that Usha Chauhan had not alighted from the train. Realising she was likely still on board, the search intensified as the train moved toward Mandsaur.

At Mandsaur station, officials attempted to open the locked washroom door but were unsuccessful. The authorities decided to hold the train for a more thorough intervention at Jaora station in the Ratlam district.

Upon reaching Jaora, police broke down the washroom door and found Usha Chauhan unconscious inside. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Preliminary medical assessments suggest she suffered a "silent heart attack". Following the incident, the family requested that no post-mortem examination be conducted. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

(With inputs from Sajid Khan)