'Taken 50 Years Off Me': UK's Queen Camilla Immortalised As Barbie

Barbie may not have won at the Oscars, but she made a new friend Tuesday: Queen Camilla, who was immortalised as one of the iconic dolls.

"You've taken about 50 years off (me)... we should all have a Barbie," the queen joked as she was presented with the doll modelled closely on her own image.

Camilla, 76, whose cancer-stricken husband King Charles III has currently stepped back from royal duties, was presented with the gift in recognition of her work as president of the Women of the World (WOW) Foundation.

Photo Credit: AFP

She was joined by Mathilde, Queen of Belgium and actor Helen Mirren, the narrator of last year's blockbuster "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film, released last year, has been a box office success but missed out on all but one of the nine Oscars it was nominated for at last week's Academy Awards.

Mirren, 78, won her own best actress Oscar in 2007 for "The Queen" in which she played the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Last week she also received her own Barbie doll, dressed just like her and complete with a tiny Oscar statuette.

Camilla's doll was dressed in a scaled down version of the her outfit -- a blue Fiona Clare dress, black cape by Amanda Wakeley and Eliot Zed black boots.

It was presented to her on board the WOW Girls Festival Bus which has toured the country promoting gender equality and made a final stop at the royal family's Buckingham Palace residence in central London.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)