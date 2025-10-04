UK To Consider Removing Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Succession Line: Report

Britain's government will consider new legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession once the ongoing police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein is over, a UK official said on Friday.

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew's brother, is head of state, the official - who asked not to be identified - said.

