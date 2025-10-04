Advertisement

UK To Consider Removing Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Succession Line: Report

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew's brother, is head of state, the official said.

Britain's government will consider new legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of royal succession once the ongoing police investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein is over, a UK official said on Friday.

Any changes to the line of succession would require consultation and agreement with other countries where King Charles, Andrew's brother, is head of state, the official - who asked not to be identified - said.

