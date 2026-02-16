Swedish Man Suspected Of Helping Over 100 Men Buy Sex With His Wife

A man in northern Sweden is suspected of helping more than 100 men buy sex with his wife, a prosecutor told AFP on Monday.

Sweden's law on prostitution bans the buying of sex but not the selling.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested in late October after his wife reported him to police and has been remanded in custody since then, prosecutor Ida Annerstedt told AFP.

"He is suspected of having facilitated, or profited financially from, the sale of the complainant's sexual services," Annerstedt said.

Annerstedt said the man had been remanded in custody suspected of the crime of "procuring".

She said police were looking into other suspected crimes but declined to give any details, citing the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation.

She also declined to say whether the woman, who is in her 50s, had been forced to sell sex or not.

The suspected crimes were believed to have occurred from January 2022 until the man's arrest last year.

Annerstedt said she expected to press charges on March 13.

The prosecutor said 120 individuals who were suspected of having bought sexual services had been identified but it was unlikely that all of them could be investigated as part of the main probe.

Separate investigations into the buyers could be launched after the case concluded.

Public broadcaster SVT reported that the man, who has denied the alleged crime, had previously been convicted of several offences, including assault and unlawful coercion.

