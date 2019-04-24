Lanka Police Chief, Defence Secretary Told To Quit After Attack: Report

Over 300 people were killed in explosions that ripped through hotels and churches in Sri Lanka,

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has asked the police chief and defence secretary to quit following the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels that killed 359 people, two sources close to the president said on Wednesday.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter amid accusations within the government of intelligence failures ahead of the attacks.

