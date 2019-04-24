Lanka Police Chief, Defence Secretary Told To Quit After Attack: Report

Sources close to President Maithripala Sirisena to declined to be named amid accusations of intelligence failures ahead of the attacks.

World | | Updated: April 24, 2019 16:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lanka Police Chief, Defence Secretary Told To Quit After Attack: Report

Over 300 people were killed in explosions that ripped through hotels and churches in Sri Lanka,


Colombo: 

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has asked the police chief and defence secretary to quit following the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels that killed 359 people, two sources close to the president said on Wednesday.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter amid accusations within the government of intelligence failures ahead of the attacks.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri LankaSri Lanka Bomb Blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirSri Lanka PMRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi Y3 Redmi 7

................................ Advertisement ................................