Russia's Vladimir Putin Calls Elon Musk A 'Smart Person'. Here's Why

In the interview, Mr Putin spoke on several issues including the use of AI.

Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on tech mogul Elon Musk during an interview he granted American journalist Tucker Carlson that was released Thursday. In the two-hour interview with the former Fox News host, Mr Putin spoke on several issues including the Ukraine war and the use of artificial intelligence (AI). But one of the interesting tangents from the conversation between the two was when Tucker Carlson asked Mr Putin about Elon Musk's new brain chip technology called Neuralink.

Mr Carlson asked the Russian leader about the beginning of the AI empire. At first, Vladimir Putin joked that the questions were getting more "complicated". He then went on to say, "Mankind is currently facing many threats. Due to the genetic researchers, it's now possible to create a superhuman, a specialised human being, a genetically-engineered athlete, scientist, military man".

Mt Putin mentioned that Elon Musk had already had a chip implanted in the human brain in the US. "What do you think of that? Mr Carlson asked Mr Putin. To this, the Russian leader heaped praise on Mr Musk. "I think there's no stopping Elon Musk. He will do as he sees fit. Nevertheless, you'll need to find some common ground with him. Search for ways to persuade him," he said.

Watch the interview below:

Putin calls uncontrolled development of AI, genetic research, and creation of "superhumans" a threat to mankind.



"There's no stopping Elon Musk" pic.twitter.com/HBrrYgPvJ6 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 9, 2024

The Russian leader also complimented the billionaire. "I think he's a smart person. I truly believe he is. So you'll need to reach an agreement with him because this process needs to be formalized and subjected to certain rules," he added.

"It is impossible to use the AI today like it was in the case of gunpowder back then," Mr Putin concluded.

Also Read | Biden Says No "Memory Loss", Then Calls Egypt President Leader Of Mexico

Meanwhile, during the interview, Mr Putin also spoke about Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine. He defended his decision to invade Ukraine in 2022 and said that the West now realizes that Russia will not be defeated, despite US, European and NATO help to Ukraine.

"Up until now, there has been the uproar and screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield. But now they are apparently coming to realize that it is difficult to achieve, if possible, at all. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition," he said.

When asked if Moscow would consider invading other countries in the region - NATO members Poland and Latvia - or generally across the European continent, Mr Putin said that was "out of the question". "We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest. It's just threat-mongering," he stated.