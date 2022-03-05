Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia, Ukraine May Hold Third Round Of Ceasefire Talks

Ukraine plans to hold a third round of talks this weekend with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion

Two previous meetings held on the Belarus-Ukraine border failed to halt the fighting, but the sides have agreed in principle to at least allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape.

On Friday, Russian forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine in heavy fighting but a huge blaze on the site was put out. Russian forces also bombarded Ukraine's capital Kyiv and surrounded several other cities.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ukraine-Russia Conflict:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 05, 2022 08:49 (IST) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky To Address US Senate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country's battle against the Russian invasion, will address the US Senate on Saturday

Mar 05, 2022 08:39 (IST) Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.