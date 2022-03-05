11 Flights To Bring Back 2,200 Indians From Ukraine Tomorrow: Centre

Op Ganga: The 15 flights today included 12 special civilian and 3 IAF flights, Centre said. (File)

Eleven flights with more than 2,200 Indian evacuees will operate from Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

About 3,000 Indians were airlifted on 15 flights to India on Saturday, the ministry's statement noted.

"These included 12 special civilian and 3 Indian Air Force (IAF) flights," it added.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the ongoing Russian military offensive against it. Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The IAF is conducting its flights using C-17 military transport planes. The civilian flight are being operated by Indian carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and SpiceJet.

"Today's (Saturday's) civilian flights included five from Budapest (Hungary), four from Suceva (Romania), one from Kosice (Slovakia) and two from Rzeszow (Poland)," the ministry said.

Tomorrow, 11 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest, bringing more than 2,200 Indians back home, it noted.

