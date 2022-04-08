Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Rights Body

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered day 44.

The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favour of suspension while 24 voted against and 58 abstained, in only the second ever suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011.

Ukraine warned residents in the east that they have a "last chance" to flee before a major Russian offensive expected in the Donbas region. However, trains evacuating residents were halted by Russian strikes on the only line still under Kyiv's control.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey, which is hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said that the images of bodies from Bucha and other areas had "overshadowed" what had been an "emerging positive atmosphere".

Leaders of the G7 biggest economies agreed to ban "new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector", alongside widening export bans on certain goods and tightening the screws on Russian banks and state-owned companies.

The US Congress also votes to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil.

Apr 08, 2022 07:44 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: No Money, No Economy, No Invasion: US' Starve Russia's "War Machine" Plan

The United States is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow's "war machine" of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, but curbing a main source of funding, Russian energy exports, will take time, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday. The United States and its allies have "a lot more that we can and we will do" to punish Moscow if Russia fails to halt its invasion, Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview. Read more

Apr 08, 2022 07:19 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Pink Floyd's First Song Since 1994 "Hey, Hey, Rise-Up!" Is For Ukraine

