All Indians Evacuated From Pisochyn City In War-Hit Ukraine: Embassy

Ukraine evacuation: The Indian embassy said the safety of the citizens has always been its priority.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday (local time) said that all Indian nationals have been evacuated from the Pisochyn city of Ukraine.

"All Indian citizens have been evacuated from Pisochyn. The mission will continue to remain in touch with them throughout their journey. Their safety has always been our priority. Be Safe Be Strong @opganga @MEAIndia," Embassy said in a tweet.

The Government of India had arranged three buses arranged for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Pisochyn.

Meanwhile, External Affairs said on Friday that over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since our first travel advisory was issued.

During a daily briefing on Friday, the official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said that there are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine.

"Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukrainian borders," he said.

"During the 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with around 4,000 Indians on board. The total number of flights that have landed have been 48, carrying 10,348 Indians," he said.

He mentioned that 16 flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

