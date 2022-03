Ukraine-Russia Crisis: The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday. (File)

Talks between Moscow and Kyiv to seek a way to end the bloody conflict triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine will resume on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Saturday.

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party and an envoy to the talks, said on his Facebook page.

