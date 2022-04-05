Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Biden Outlines Next Phase Of Sanctions On Russia

The recent discovery of bodies scattered on the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian forces has sparked global outrage.
In response, US President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial and more sanctions on Russia. The EU said it is ready to send a team of investigators to gather evidence of possible war crimes after the mass graves were discovered close to the the Ukrainian capital.
The Kremlin denies Russian forces killed civilians, claiming that the images of dead bodies in Bucha are "fakes" produced by "Ukrainian radicals."
Ten civilians were also killed while 46 were wounded in a Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian town Mykolaiv on Monday. In a jarring discovery, Ukrainian authorities also found the bodies of five civilians with their hands tied in a village west of Kyiv, including those of that town's mayor, her husband and son.
Russia will respond proportionately to the expulsion of its diplomats from a number of Western countries, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev said late on Monday.
"Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel.
"Who have they punished? First of all, themselves."
On Monday, France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Germany declared "significant number" of Russian diplomats as undesirable,.
The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders.
Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it turns its assault to Ukraine's south and east. Ukrainian troops recaptured towns devastated by nearly six weeks of war, including Bucha, where dead civilians lined the streets.
Searing images of a mass grave in Bucha and the bound bodies of people shot at close range drew an international outcry on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with Washington, Germany and France promising new sanctions against Moscow.
Russia denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians and said it would present "empirical evidence" to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday proving its forces were not involved.