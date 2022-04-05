Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Biden Outlines Next Phase Of Sanctions On Russia

Ukraine War: Bodies were collected off the streets of Ukraine's Bucha following the civilian killings.

The recent discovery of bodies scattered on the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian forces has sparked global outrage.

In response, US President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial and more sanctions on Russia. The EU said it is ready to send a team of investigators to gather evidence of possible war crimes after the mass graves were discovered close to the the Ukrainian capital.

The Kremlin denies Russian forces killed civilians, claiming that the images of dead bodies in Bucha are "fakes" produced by "Ukrainian radicals."

Ten civilians were also killed while 46 were wounded in a Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian town Mykolaiv on Monday. In a jarring discovery, Ukrainian authorities also found the bodies of five civilians with their hands tied in a village west of Kyiv, including those of that town's mayor, her husband and son.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Russia-Ukraine War:

Apr 05, 2022 07:23 (IST) Moscow warns of' symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats

Russia will respond proportionately to the expulsion of its diplomats from a number of Western countries, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev said late on Monday.



"Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel.



"Who have they punished? First of all, themselves."



On Monday, France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Germany declared "significant number" of Russian diplomats as undesirable,.