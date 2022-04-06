Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Act Immediately': Zelensky Tells UN On Russia Attacks

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President likened Russia's actions to violence carried out by "terrorists".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the United Nations to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether" during an address in which he showed harrowing footage of dead bodies in Ukraine's Bucha.

Likening Russia's military actions to violence carried out by "terrorists" such as ISIS, Zelensky called on the Security Council to expel Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the discovery of bodies in Bucha was a "provocation" aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

"A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve?" Lavrov said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that after withdrawing most of its troops from northern Ukraine, Moscow aims to capture the "entire" Donbas region in the east, aiming to create a land corridor from Russia to annexed Crimea.

Here are the LIVE updates on Russia-Ukraine War:

Apr 06, 2022 07:37 (IST) Twitter moves to limit reach of Russian govt accounts

Twitter announced Tuesday it was introducing new measures against Russian government accounts to reduce the impact of official propaganda on the social network.



The official accounts will no longer be "recommended" to Twitter users across all categories of the app, including in searches, the platform said in a statement.



The California company, like its rival Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, had already blocked the accounts of the Russian state-run media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.



Moscow responded by restricting access to Twitter in the country, and blocking Facebook and Instagram.

Apr 06, 2022 07:33 (IST) New Zealand introduces new sanctions, tariffs on Russian imports

The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it was introducing a 35% tariff on all imports from Russia and would extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.



"The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Putin's mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.



She said the government expects to roll out further measures under the Russian Sanctions Act to support Ukraine. The new tariffs and sanctions will come into force from April 25.

Apr 06, 2022 07:32 (IST) US to provide additional $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, says Secretary of State

The United States will provide an additional $100 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including anti-armor systems, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.