Ukraine President To Address US Senate As Russian Forces Encircle Cities: 10 Facts

The capital Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control as does Kharkiv in the east despite heavy Russian bombardment. Russian forces have seized Kherson in the south and have encircled urban centres in the region.

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leading his country's battle against the Russian invasion, will address the US Senate on Saturday. Zelensky will speak to senators via Zoom in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for fake news about the Russian army, as Moscow pushes forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN Security Council will also hold an emergency meeting on Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion and discuss a possible draft resolution

Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO on Friday for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely.

Over 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion, around half of them into Poland, according to the UN refugee agency.

The United States is weighing whether Russia has committed war crimes but has not yet made any conclusions, the White House said on Friday, adding Moscow's attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine was the "height of irresponsibility."

Moody's Investors Service on Friday joined other ratings agencies, downgrading Ukraine's debt to Caa2 from B3 due to the worsening crisis following Russia's invasion. The move follows similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings last week,