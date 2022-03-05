Needed 'Harsh' Fake News Law Due To 'Information War': Kremlin

A "harsh" law was required underthe circumstances, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File)

The Kremlin on Saturday defended new legislation that could see people jailed for up to 15 years for publishing "fake news" about the Russian military, saying the country was facing "an information war".

"The law was necessary and needed urgently because of the unprecedented -- not even campaign -- but information war that has been unleashed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, underscoring that a "harsh" law was required under the circumstances.

