No Plans To Declare Martial Law in Russia, Says Putin

No intention of declaring martial law in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he had no intention of declaring martial law, as his country's military incursion in Ukraine enters its second week.

"Martial law should only be introduced in cases where there is external aggression ... we are not experiencing that at the moment and I hope we won't," Putin said during a televised meeting with employees of Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot.

