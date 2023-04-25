Prince Harry To Sit 10 Rows Behind Other Royals At King Charles' Coronation: Report

According to reports, Duke of Sussex is going to the royal event only to show his face

Prince Harry will be seated 10 rows behind the royal family at his father's coronation. According to a royal associate, the prince will also make a quick exit at the May 6 coronation amid the ongoing feud between the royals.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told Metro that it was unlikely the exiled son would reconcile with his father and brother, William, during his upcoming UK trip. He also said that he may not even have time to chat with either Charles or William.

"There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors," he said.

The former butler told GB News that the Duke of Sussex is going to the royal event only to show his face and does not want to spend much time around them.

He said, "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," Mr Burrell said. "His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around."

Although the coronation festivities are expected to extend over for three days, the Duke of Sussex will only attend the actual crowning ceremony. According to reports, Harry could fly in and out of the UK in less than 24 hours.

Charles III will be officially crowned king on May 6, in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.

Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen.

For the royals, the occasion -- described by the government as a "new chapter in our magnificent national story" -- is a cause for celebration.