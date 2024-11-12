Prince Harry, Meghan Markle On Child Digital Safety: Gaps In Legal System Lead To...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a message focusing on the urgent need to protect children in today's digital landscape and what they plan to do in this direction through their Archewell Foundation, reported the New York Post.

They addressed their work on online child safety in a video message shared at a United Nations conference in Colombia.

Harry, 40, expressed the necessity for society to prioritise children's online safety, saying, “We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it's now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.

He highlighted that while digital platforms offer tools to shield children from harm, they can also introduce “new risks, such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our outdated legal systems, which often don't account for today's digital realities.”

Harry noted the importance of parental support in mitigating digital violence, referencing the Archewell Foundation's initiative. “We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children, that's why earlier this year we launched the Parents' Network,” The New York Post quoted him as saying.

Meghan, 43, reflected on the complex nature of digital connectivity. According to the New York Post, she said, “My husband and I recognise that today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives.” She went on to add, “However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.”

Meghan then described Archewell's global engagement with young people, families, and experts, working to understand how the digital world impacts children's lives. “At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child's life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections,” she said.

This was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared together publicly since their trip to Colombia in August 2024.