PM Modi At Vatican To Meet Pope Francis

PM meets Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Vatican City to meet Pope Francis on Saturday. He is accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The Prime Minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with the Pope today ahead of the delegation-level talks during which they are expected to discuss a range of issues such as COVID-19.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

There is no set agenda for the talks with the Pope. "I believe tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we respect that. I'm sure the issues that will be covered would cover a range of areas of interests in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan had said yesterday.

Mr Modi will then head to Glasgow in the UK for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister interacted with people of different countries, including the Indian diaspora and friends of India from different organisations in the Italian capital on Friday.

Earlier, Mr Modi had paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rome.