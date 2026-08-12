India's High Commissioner Meets PM Modi To Strengthen Bangladesh Ties

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a day following his courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka.

"High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today and sought his guidance on further strengthening the multifaceted and enduring bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh in a constructive manner with a people-centric approach," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh posted on X.

On Monday, during his interaction with Rahman, High Commissioner Trivedi extended greetings from Prime Minister Modi and expressed the commitment to collaborate with the Bangladeshi administration and its citizens in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner.

"They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh had stated after the meeting.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat assumed significance as Dhaka expressed "hope" that India will expedite the extradition process of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted following a student-led uprising in 2024.

At the beginning of the interaction, the Bangladesh Prime Minister welcomed the Indian envoy, who shared his experience of serving in Dhaka over the past two months.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, "Bangladesh expressed hope that India will expedite the extradition process of Sheikh Hasina."

Dhaka also reiterated its request to New Delhi for the return of individuals it alleges were involved in the murder of Shahid Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures behind the July uprising, who was shot at close range on December 12, 2025.

"At the same time, Bangladesh reiterated its request to India to return the killers involved in the murder of Shahid Osman Hadi," the statement added.

During the discussions on key bilateral issues, Tarique Rahman emphasised the need to create a suitable environment for taking forward relations between Bangladesh and India. The meeting was also attended by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, and other relevant officials, coming a day after Trivedi held a one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Rahman.

The high-level engagements come amid diplomatic friction between the two nations following a virtual press interaction by Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5. The event, organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia to mark the second anniversary of her ouster, drew strong objections from Dhaka.

During her address, Hasina stated that she remains resolute about returning to her homeland in December to put the nation on the "right track" by restoring democracy, despite acknowledging the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence upon her return.

In a swift response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered a strong protest and condemned the statements, noting that the incident impacted public sentiment and complicated efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

India, however, distanced itself from Hasina's engagement, clarifying that the government had no involvement in the event in the national capital.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was being organised by a "private media entity" and that New Delhi does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)