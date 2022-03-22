Pak, China Sign Agreements To Strengthen 'Iron-Clad Friendship'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed ways to further strengthen the "iron-clad friendship" between the two countries as the two sides signed five agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Foreign Office said today.

The agreements were inked in Islamabad on Monday after the meeting between Mr Qureshi and Wang.

Wang is in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) as a special guest at the invitation of Mr Qureshi.

Both reaffirmed the resolve to sustain and build upon the current momentum of bilateral relations, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in Ukraine and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Ways to further strengthen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries were discussed," the statement said. Five agreements were signed after the meeting, it said.

Pleased to welcome my friend #WangYi State Councilor & FM of #China as special guest for #OICInPakistan. This is the first time China is participating in an @OIC_OCI CFM & I am confident that interactions with OIC country counterparts will further strengthen engagement. #OIC48CFMpic.twitter.com/nfUfCKv8v3 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 21, 2022

The first agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education of China and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan on "Mutual Recognition of Higher Education Certificates and Degrees".

Mr Qureshi also emphasised that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and avert a humanitarian crisis there.