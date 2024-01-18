Terror Hideouts, Fighter Jets: What We Know About Pak's Attack In Iran

Pakistan today carried out coordinated and precision military strikes against terror hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. Pakistan claims that several terrorists were killed in the attack. Iranian media reports that seven people, including four children, were killed in the attack.

A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters the strikes were carried out by military aircraft.

Pakistan's foreign ministry says that today's air strikes were carried out to protect national security and national interest. "The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest, which is paramount and cannot be compromised," the ministry said in a statement. Pakistan added the action was taken in light of "credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities".

The strikes come just days after Iran attacked "terrorist targets" in Pakistan, targeting the Jaish al-Adl group. Jaish al-Adl is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and the group operates along predominantly Iran's porous border with Pakistan. It's launched multiple attacks on Iranian security forces, most recently a December assault on a police station that killed 11 people.