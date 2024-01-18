After Strikes, Pakistan Says Had Info On 'Large Scale Terror Activities' In Iran

Pakistan confirmed that it carried out air strikes against militant targets in Iran, days after Tehran launched attacks on Pakistani territory. Four children and three women were killed in the attacks, Iranian media reported.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said that the precision strikes were aimed at terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. In its statement, the country also said that several terrorists were killed in the operation codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

Here is Pakistan's full statement on the retaliatory strikes in Iran:

This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation - codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.

This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.

Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions.

Pakistan's air strikes comes after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist targets" late Tuesday in Pakistan -- an attack that Islamabad said killed two children. The missile and drone attack targeted the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan, Iran said.