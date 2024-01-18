Pak Strikes Targets In Iran, Day After Warning Of 'Consequences': Report

Pakistan on Thursday struck targets in Iran, a day after warning Tehran of "consequences" over its attack on the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters, media reports claimed.

Pakistan has reportedly attacked the posts of the Baloch separatist groups Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Iran had attacked the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters in Pakistan with "missile and drone" on Tuesday, calling it "another decisive step taken by Iran in response to the aggression against the security of our country".

Condemning Iran's "violation of its airspace", Pakistan warned the neighbouring country that such actions can have "serious consequences".

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this "illegal act" and the responsibility for the consequences will lie "squarely" with Iran, Islamabad said.

"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," the spokesperson added.

Jaish al-Adl, which is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group, was formed in 2012 and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.