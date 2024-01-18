What India Said On Iran's Air Strikes In Pakistan. Full Statement

Iran attacked the Jaish al-Adl group in Pakistan on Tuesday (Representational)

India on Wednesday said that Iran's missile attack on Pakistan is an issue that "concerns only those two nations".

New Delhi's reaction came after Iran attacked the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters in Pakistan with "missile and drone", calling it "another decisive step taken by Iran in response to the aggression against the security of our country".

"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Iranian strike came on Tuesday, a day after the West Asian country launched missile attacks on "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets in Syria, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Pakistan warns Iran

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Iran's "violation of its airspace" and warned the neighbouring country that such actions can have "serious consequences".

"Last night's unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this "illegal act" and the responsibility for the consequences will lie "squarely" with Iran, Islamabad said.

"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," the spokesperson added.

Jaish al-Adl, which is blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group, was formed in 2012 and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.