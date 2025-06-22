As US Bombs Iran, Asaduddin Owaisi Has A Nobel Prize Question For Pakistan

As the US joined Israel's war against Iran and targeted three nuclear facilities, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi launched a swipe against Pakistan, saying that we must ask Pakistanis if they want US President Donald Trump to get a Nobel Peace Prize for this feat.

Pakistan yesterday announced that it would recommend Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for the US intervention during the India-Pakistan conflict last month in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. "This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker," Islamabad said.

In a quick volte-face after the US airstrikes in Iran today, Pakistan said it is "gravely concerned" at the escalation in the Middle East. It said that these attacks violate "all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter".

As Islamabad made an about-turn, Mr Owaisi took a swipe. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "We should ask Pakistanis if they want Trump to get the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Did their General (Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir) have dinner with Trump for this?"

The AIMIM chief said a bogey of Iran having nuclear weapons has been created. "The same thing was used in Iraq, nothing came out, same thing was used in Libya, nothing came out," he said.

The Donald Trump administration struck three nuclear installations in Iran -- Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. This is the first time the US has attacked facilities in Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," the US President said after the airstrikes.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry has condemned the US' "brutal military aggression" and termed it a "grave and unprecedented violation" of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law. "The US military aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state - carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime - once again laid bare the depth of depravity that governs American foreign policy and revealed the extent of hostility harbored by the US ruling establishment against the peace-seeking and independence-loving people of Iran."