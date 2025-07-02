Advertisement

US Bombing "Seriously Damaged" Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Minister Araghchi

President Donald Trump has said the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Bombing "Seriously Damaged" Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Minister Araghchi
In June, US carried out strikes on Iran's three nuclear sites.
  • US bombing has significantly damaged Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, says Foreign Minister Araqchi
  • The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is assessing the extent of the damage caused
  • Intercepted Iranian communications downplayed the extent of damage from US strikes
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

The US bombing of Iran's key Fordow nuclear site has "seriously and heavily damaged" the facility, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with CBS News.

"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged," Araghchi said in the interview broadcast on Tuesday.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran... is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government."

Intercepted Iranian communications downplayed the extent of damage caused by US strikes on Iran's nuclear program, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing four people familiar with classified intelligence circulating within the US government.

President Donald Trump has said the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, but US officials acknowledge it will take time to form a complete assessment of the damage caused by the US military strikes last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Fordow Nuclear Site, Fordow Nuclear Site Attack, US Attacks Iran Nuclear Sites
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com