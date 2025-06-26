'Iran Can't Enrich Uranium At Fordow Plant, But...': Nuclear Watchdog Chief

Iran had earlier offered limited cooperation and no transparency to teams monitoring its nuclear programme, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Thursday, days after the United States dropped 'bunker busters' on three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities.

"They were cooperating... but it was limited. There were many questions Iran was not adequately answering. Traces of uranium were found in places where none should have been found and their answers were technically not credible. There was no transparency," Mr Grossi said.

The strike followed a military conflict over Israel's claims Iran was on the verge of nuclear weapons.

The US - which had been in talks with Iran over a new nuclear safeguards deal - dropped the 'bunker busters' after it became apparent Israel's missiles could not reach Iran's Fordow enrichment facility that is built hundreds of metres beneath a mountain.

Asked if Iran was, in fact, close to making a nuclear weapon - a claim made by US President Donald Trump but disputed by American intel - Mr Grossi acknowledged Iran had the material and tech to make maybe 10, and said, "... we cannot say Iran did not have nuclear weapons."

'Iran's Centrifuges Offline'

But what he did say was the centrifuges at Fordow were most likely "no longer operational" and that Iran's nuclear programme suffered "enormous damage" as a result of the GBU-37 bombs.

A centrifuge is a precision machine that uses rotational force to separate substances of different densities. It is essential for the production of enriched uranium.

Iran Nuclear Plants Destroyed?

However, the IAEA chief steered clear of US President Donald Trump's claim - that Iran's nuclear sites had been "obliterated" - suggesting instead its capabilities had been "reduced".

"I think annihilated is too much. ... the attacks resulted in significant physical damage to Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo(w), where Iran concentrated most activities related to uranium enrichment and conversion," he said on a Radio France Internationale show this morning.

"There are other nuclear sites in Iran that were not affected. I know there are many assessments (the reference was to Trump's claim) but to what degree there is annihilation or total destruction, I can only tell you... there is very considerable damage."

One of the three Iran nuclear facilities bombed by the US on June 23.

Mr Grossi also acknowledged damage assesments based only on satellite imagery is difficult, and called on Tehran to grant IAEA inspectors immediate access to all three nuclear facilties.

"Obviously, we can't assess the (full extent) of damage but given the power of these bombs and the technical characteristics of a centrifuge, we know these are no longer operational... because they are fairly precise machines; the vibrations completely destroyed them."

400kg Enriched Uranium 'Missing'?

On Tuesday, a day after the US' strike, there were reports a 400kg stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent, just below the threshold to make a nuclear wepaon - had gone 'missing'.

There were also reports Iran coverly moved the uranium to another underground location days before the US bomb strike, a claim also made by Israeli officials to The New York Times.

In fact, satellite images from before the strike showed a line of 16 trucks outside Fordow.

Satellite images before and after the US bombed the Fordow nuclear plant.

Post-attack images showed damage to all three but the trucks were missing.

Hours later sources close to Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei told news agency AFP 'the game is not over', and that Iran had no intention of meekly surrendering its nuclear programme.

Mr Grossi, whose agency inspected the uranium hours before the attack, confirmed the amount was actually 408kg and that Iran authorities told him they would take "protective measures".

Iran To Suspend IAEA Cooperation?

Meanwhile, in a worrying development Wednesday, Iran's parliament approved a bill to suspend IAEA cooperation. The bill, which the unelected Guardian Council must approve to become law, says future inspections need Supreme National Security Council clearance.

Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons, but has complained an IAEA resolution this month declaring it in breach of non-proliferation obligations prompted Israel's attacks.

