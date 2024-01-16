Iran Fires Missiles At Pakistan, Targets Baluchi Group Bases

The group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces

Two bases of Baluchi group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

