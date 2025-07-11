What Is Operation Baam, Massive Baloch Separatist Attack In Pakistan

At least five people, including women and children, were injured in a grenade attack in Turbat, Balochistan, on Wednesday. Violence escalated across the province following the launch of Operation Baam by the banned separatist group Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

According to police and local media reports, unidentified assailants on motorcycles hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area of Turbat, part of the Kech district in southern Balochistan.

The explosion occurred in the backyard of the house, injuring residents Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim, all of whom were rushed to the District Hospital Turbat for treatment, as per Pakistani outlet Dawn.

The same day, a police check post in Sibi was also targeted in a similar grenade attack, though no injuries were reported.

These incidents followed a sweeping series of coordinated attacks launched late Tuesday night across Balochistan under what the BLF calls "Operation Baam", meaning "dawn".

At least 17 separate attacks were reported in the districts of Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, marking one of the most significant insurgent operations in the province in recent years.

According to the BLF, Operation Baam represents a strategically synchronised offensive targeting military installations, police outposts, communication infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

In a statement released to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch claimed responsibility for the campaign and said, "The resistance has entered a new phase. Operation Baam is designed to demonstrate that Baloch fighters are capable of launching large-scale, synchronised operations across vast geography," as per news agency ANI.

He added that the campaign was intended to inflict both "human and material losses" on Pakistani security forces, though exact details of casualties and damage remain unclear.

Local sources and media reports indicate that the attacks severely disrupted telecommunication networks, particularly in Kech and Panjgur, where partial blackouts were reported. Security forces have launched search and clearance operations in the affected regions, but as of Thursday morning, there was no statement from the federal government on the scale of the damage or number of casualties.

While the Pakistani military has yet to issue an official response, security personnel were observed increasing patrols and checkpoints in key areas of Balochistan.

The BLF is one of several Baloch separatist groups fighting against the government for more than 20 years. They want more control over Balochistan's natural resources and greater political freedom. The province is rich in minerals but remains poor and underdeveloped. People in the region have long complained about being treated unfairly, missing persons, and a lack of economic opportunities.