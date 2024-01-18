Iran-Pakistan Missile Strikes LIVE Updates: Pak Retaliates After Iran Attack, 7 Killed

Pakistan attacks Iran: A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation

Day after Pakistan warned Iran of "serious consequences" over its strikes in Balochistan, Pakistani missiles hit the posts of two militant groups in Iran. The Iranian strikes had targeted the headquarters of Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group which has carried out attacks on Iranian security personnel in the past.

A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar", Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said. Iranian media, however, reported that seven people including four children were killed in the air strikes.

Here are the LIVE updates on Iran-Pakistan Missile Strikes:

Jan 18, 2024 11:15 (IST) "Marg Bar Sarmachar":All You Need To Know About Pak's Attack On Iran

Jan 18, 2024 11:14 (IST) Pakistan's Full Statement On Missile Strikes In Iran



Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar



