Package With Declared Value Of $125 Caught With Gold Worth $67,830 At US Port

The seized gold bars are worth more than $67,000.

A package with a claimed value of $125 that was meant to be headed for Hong Kong and contained apparel was instead intercepted by border guards at the Port of Cincinnati and found to be loaded with gold. The estimated cost of the gold concealed inside the package is $67,830 (Rs 56,12,854).

According to US Customs and Border Protection, agents at the Port of Cincinnati chose a package on March 9 for an X-ray examination. The cargo came from San Francisco and was headed for Kowloon in Hong Kong. It was reported to contain apparel with a $125 retail value.

"After noting density anomalies during the x-ray screening, officers opened the shipment and found four gold bars and a box of loose gold concealed within articles of clothing," the agency said in a statement.

"Cincinnati officers requested the assistance of CBP's Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS) to analyze the gold in the shipment. LSS confirmed the gold was approximately 98% pure, leading import specialists from the Centers for Excellence and Expertise to assess the value of the shipment at $67,830."

"Our officers process millions of legitimate trade imports and exports every year at the Port of Cincinnati," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.

"While they uphold the US economy by facilitating legal trade and investments, officers also protect the country's revenue and its citizens from individuals and entities who attempt to evade import and export requirements."

"As the volume and demand for US exports increases, our officers and specialists safeguard our economy by maintaining a strong and unified presence at our borders and leveraging their experience and technology to detect shipments contrary to law."