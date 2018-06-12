Kim Jong Un Committed To Denuclearisation, Says Trump After Historic Summit

Trump provided few specifics about steps Kim Jong Un would take to back up his promise to denuclearise.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore after months of negotiation on how to end a nuclear standoff

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk after lunch at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore (Reuters)

Donald Trump also said he and Kim Jong Un had discussed human rights briefly.

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents after their summit in Singapore (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump holds up a document signed by him and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (AFP)

A view looking toward Sentosa, the resort island where Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump met today (Reuters)

After the luncheon, Donald Trump walked Kim Jong Un over to his armored presidential limousine.

In Seoul, people applauded as they watched the handshake between Kim and Trump on a big TV screen. (Reuters)