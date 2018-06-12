Live Updates: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Arrive At Summit Venue

The meeting will mark the first face-to-face talk between a US president and a leader of North Korea.

Here are the LIVE updates on Donald Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un:

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is due to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Singapore, capping a remarkable build-up to the summit that Trump at one point canceled. Their meeting at a luxury hotel in Sentosa, a popular tourist island, scheduled for 6:30 IST, will mark the first face-to-face encounter between a US president and a leader of North Korea. Mr Trump has said the highly anticipated talks represent a "one-time shot" at peace.The meeting marks a dramatic shift in relations between the two nuclear armed countries, who last year traded insults and threats of war.Washington hopes the summit will pave way for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. However, both nations have sought to lower expectations for an immediate breakthrough. Donald Trump has described the summit as the first step in what could be a lengthy process, dangling the possibility of inviting the North Korean leader to the United States for a second meeting.