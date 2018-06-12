Live Updates: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Arrive At Summit Venue

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is due to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Singapore, capping a remarkable build-up to the summit that Trump at one point canceled. Their meeting at a luxury hotel in Sentosa, a popular tourist island, scheduled for 6:30 IST, will mark the first face-to-face encounter between a US president and a leader of North Korea. Mr Trump has said the highly anticipated talks represent a "one-time shot" at peace.
The meeting marks a dramatic shift in relations between the two nuclear armed countries, who last year traded insults and threats of war.
Washington hopes the summit will pave way for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. However, both nations have sought to lower expectations for an immediate breakthrough. Donald Trump has described the summit as the first step in what could be a lengthy process, dangling the possibility of inviting the North Korean leader to the United States for a second meeting.
Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the Capella hotel, the venue of the summit
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump have reached the venue of their historic summit in Singapore
The motorcade of Kim Jong Un travels towards Sentosa for his meeting with Donald Trump
Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018
The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un at a luxury hotel in Singapore, scheduled for 9 a.m. local time -- 9 p.m. EDT Monday -- will mark the first face-to-face encounter between a U.S. president and a leader of North Korea. Its outcome could prove pivotal in determining whether the two nations pursue a lasting peace or a fresh military conflict.
Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Handshake To Open Summit As Outcome Hangs In Balance
President Donald Trump plans to shake hands and have lunch with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, kicking off a historic summit on Tuesday between two adversaries that only last year had seemed at the brink of nuclear war."
