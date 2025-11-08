Advertisement

"The Best Is Yet To Come": Trump Says He Will Address Nation Today

President Donald Trump said he would give a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said he would give a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, adding that it had been a "great year" for the United States since his return to power in January.

"My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to 'seeing' you then," he said on his Truth Social network on Tuesday.

"It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

