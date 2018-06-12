Trump-Kim Working Lunch: Here's What They Ate Over Denuclearisation Talks Trump is a notoriously picky eater, while Kim specifically requested a type of cold noodles made by a restaurant in Pyongyang when he dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their meeting in April.

Western favorites including beef short ribs and prawn cocktail were served up alongside Korean stuffed cucumber and soy-braised cod fish with radish. And perhaps in a nod to the part China has played in getting the two sides around the table, the menu included Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce.



For the summit chefs, Tuesday's lunch was a tall order. Trump is a notoriously picky eater, while Kim specifically requested a type of cold noodles made by a restaurant in Pyongyang when he dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their meeting in April.



came after a few hours of closed-door talks, in which both the U.S. President and the North Korean leader expressed optimism that the two countries



Here's their menu in full, as provided by the White House:



Starters Traditional prawn cocktail served with avocado salad

Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing & fresh octopus

"Oiseon"Korean stuffed cucumber

Main course Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side

Combination of sweet & sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce

"Daegu jorim"Soy braised cod fish with radish, Asian vegetables

Desserts Dark chocolate tartlet ganache

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis

Tropezienne



