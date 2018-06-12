Trump, Kim Put Aside Years Of Broken Promises In Singapore Meet

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore (Reuters)

A motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Capella Hotel in Singapore

President Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the Capella Hotel in Singapore where he kicked off a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Members of the media stand outside the Capella Hotel in Singapore where Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met in Singapore after months of negotiation on how to end a nuclear standoff (AFP)

An employee of a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo looks at the screens displaying live news of meeting between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Singapore (AFP)