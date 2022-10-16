"No Serious Guys Till...": Joe Biden's Dating Advice For This Young Girl

The dating advice video has over 5 million views and has garnered mixed reactions on Twitter. While a few claimed that the girl looks "uncomfortable", others said it is "blown out of proportion."

US President Joe Biden's dating advice to a young girl has taken the Internet's attention. In a video, which is going viral on social media, Mr Biden tells the girl, “No serious guys until you are 30.” The moment was captured after President Biden delivered his remarks at the Irvine Valley Community College event.  

The video starts with President Biden clicking pictures on the campus during a meet and greet session. A few seconds later, he tells a girl standing in front of him, “Now, a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters.” He adds, “No serious guys until you are 30.”

The girl, who seemed a bit awkward, said “okay, I will keep that in mind” and starts laughing. 
 

A person added, “It's not weird.”

This user, pointing at the person filming the scene, said, “I am surprised they didn't try and take your phone.”

Another wanted some clarity. “So just... unserious guys until she's 30? What does that even mean?”

“Surprised, not uncomfortable” was the sentiment on social media. 

“She doesn't look uncomfortable. It was a typical dad thing to say,” read one of the comments. 

Before this, Joe Biden made it to the headlines after he opened up about his friendship with a girl who was 18 years younger than him. The US President, during his speech at the National Education Association, had stopped midway after he seemingly recognised a woman in the crowd. "You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done,"  he said.”​

