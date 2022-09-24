Joe Biden's 'She Was 12 And I Was 30' Remark Shocks Internet

Joe Biden did not say what he was referring to. (File)

US President Joe Biden is making headlines again with his latest remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

According to Fox News, the Democratic leader on Friday was giving a speech at the National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers' union, when he seemingly recognised a woman in the crowd and paused his remarks on climate change to point her out.

"You gotta say hi to me," Mr Biden said mid-speech. "We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done," the US President added.

Biden: “She was 12 I was 30.”



D.C. Crowd: haahahahahaha



And Democrats call Republicans brainwashed?

pic.twitter.com/wB2EKHREg6 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) September 23, 2022

Mr Biden did not say what he was referring to. Although according to New York Post, the audience of teachers and union members laughed and cheered at the President's remarks.

However, on social media, several internet users found his comments disturbing. While some users called him "creepy", others simply were left wondering what he could possibly be referring to.

"Joe never fails to come up with something goofy," wrote one user. "I think he actually meant he was 12 and his teacher 30, but it's Biden, so," said another.

A third commented, "Joe Biden leaves half of us stunned and the other half totally creeped-out during his bizarre remarks to the NEA teachers union."

"Teacher's Union speech. The crowd laughed and Biden said, "We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway." Gross," added fourth.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Mr Biden attacked Republicans and also promised to veto a Republican abortion ban if it arrived at his desk. As per the Post report, the US President stated that the midterms are a choice between "hope, unity, optimism' and 'division, fear, darkness". He even celebrated gas prices being down and re-upped his attacks on the use of assault weapons.