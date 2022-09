Joe Biden said that US will never recognise Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian referendums aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine are a sham and said Washington "will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine."

In a statement, Biden said Washington "will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia."

