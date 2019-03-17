New Zealand PM Says Got 'Manifesto' From Gunman '9 Minutes Before Attack'

It did not include a location, it did not include specific details, says PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her office received a "manifesto" from the gunman suspected of killing 50 people in two Christchurch mosques minutes before Friday's attack.

"I was one of more than 30 recipients of the manifesto that was mailed out nine minutes before the attack took place," Ms Ardern told reporters on Sunday.

"It did not include a location, it did not include specific details," she said, adding that it was sent to security services within two minutes of receipt.

