New Zealand Mosque Massacre Death Count Rises To 50: Police

The death toll from Friday's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques has been increased to 50, police said on Sunday.

A police official said the additional death was discovered as bodies were being removed from the two mosques in the southern city of Christchurch.

