Ashok Raj Sigdel: Nepal Army Chief And Key Crisis Leader

Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel has urged citizens to remain calm and protect public and private property as the country remains in the throes of a political crisis. The suggestion came hours after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. President Ram Chandra Paudel also stepped down the same day.

The Army announced that it would assume charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. General Sigdel appealed to protesters to come forward for talks.

"Some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property," the army said.

Who Is Ashok Raj Sigdel?

Ashok Raj Sigdel, born on February 1, 1967, in Rupandehi, is the 45th Chief of Army Staff of Nepal.

He topped the 25th Basic Course and studied at the Army Command and Staff College (Nepal) and China's National Defence University. He completed advanced military courses in Nagarkot (Nepal) and India and holds a Master's degree in Strategic Studies from Tribhuvan University (Nepal) and China.

Before joining the military in 1986, he was a national-level boxer, skilled in Taekwondo, and proficient in table tennis.

Mr Sigdel has held several key positions in the Nepal Army, including Commandant of the Counterinsurgency and Jungle Warfare School, brigade and division commander, Director of Military Operations, DG of Staff Duties, and Military Assistant to the COAS. He led the Covid Crisis Management Center in 2019, headed the Nepali Army delegation for the US-Nepal 3rd Land Force Talks in 2022, and served in UN peacekeeping missions in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia. For his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Suprabal Janasewashree III and two COAS Commendation Badges.

Promoted to Lieutenant General in 2023, he acted as Vice Chief of Army Staff before being appointed COAS in August 2024, succeeding General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

In December 2024, he was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army during a visit to India.

Mr Sigdel is married to Nita Sigdel, and they have a son.

KP Sharma Oli's Resignation

Mr Oli stepped down on Tuesday after sustained pressure from youth-led protests and members of his coalition. Footage showed him leaving his office in a military helicopter. The resignation followed a violent police crackdown on demonstrators demanding action against corruption and government failures. They also called for lifting the ban on social media. At least 21 people were killed and over 100 injured during the clashes.

Protesters have attacked ministers' homes and stormed President Paudel's residence, while several Cabinet members have resigned. Reports suggest that General Sigdel advised Mr Oli to step down as the unrest showed no signs of abating.

Speculation is mounting that the Chief of Army Staff could be temporarily entrusted with national control under constitutional provisions.