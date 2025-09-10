From Minister To Target In 4 Days: Before-After Pics Capture Nepal Horror

On September 4, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, then Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister, unveiled two aircraft provided by the US government at a ceremony at Tribhuvan International Airport. Four days later, the 63-year-old minister was praying for her life after Gen Z protesters stormed her home. Viral visuals showed a mob attacking Ms Deuba and her husband, former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba, at their Kathmandu home. The couple escaped with minor injuries, but looked shaken by the traumatic experience.

Read: Nepal Foreign Minister Kicked, Punched In Face Amid Violent Protests

A September 4 post on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Ms Deuba unveiling the aircraft. "In her remarks as Chief Guest, the Foreign Minister said that the handover symbolized the enduring and multifaceted partnership between Nepal and the United States. She expressed appreciation to the US Government for its continued support to Nepal's overall development and noted that the aircrafts would enhance the Nepali Army's disaster response capacity," it said.

Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba unveiled two aircrafts provided by the US Government to the Nepali Army at a special handover ceremony held at the Mid-Airbase of Tribhuvan International Airport today.



In her remarks as Chief Guest, the Foreign Minister said… pic.twitter.com/LHteAZwlqf — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) September 4, 2025

"The Hon. Minister thanked the US Ambassador to Nepal for his active role in facilitating the handover, and also appreciated the Nepali Army for its dedication and service," it said.

And yesterday, the Nepali Congress leader was seen bleeding from her face after protesters who stormed her home kicked and punched her.

❗️ Nepal's Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and His Wife - Current FM Arzu Rana Deuba - Left Bloodied & Dazed amid Mass Protests#Kathmandu #Nepal pic.twitter.com/LFVsJ52WFc — RT_India (@RT_India_news) September 9, 2025

The before-and-after pictures of Ms Deuva capture the turn of events in the Himalayan country within days as a protest against a social media ban snowballed into an all-out movement against corruption in the government. KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign as Prime Minister after a brutal attempt to crack down on the protesters backfired, and 19 agitators were killed.

Outraged by the civilian deaths, mobs vandalised state property and attacked politicians. With the Prime Minister resigning, the Army has taken control now and has imposed a curfew, warning mobs against engaging in loot, vandalism and attacks.

Read: "Loot, Attack In Movement's Name": Nepal Army's Warning To Mob Amid Curfew

President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet a group of protesters today to discuss ways to resolve the crisis. "I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiations," he has said, according to local media reports.